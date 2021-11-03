China Development Foundation: Taiwanese Entrepreneur Angelo Koo Spreads the Love to Help Fight COVID-19

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / In September 2021, a guard warmly greeted and thanked Angelo Koo, Chairman of CDIB Capital Group, as he returned to his home in New Jersey. The guard said that his neighbors had all received surgical masks donated by Koo last year and that the residents of New Jersey were able to have the most basic protection when the pandemic first came to New Jersey in 2020.

China Development Foundation Chairman and CDIB Capital Group Chairman Angelo Koo. (Courtesy of China Development Foundation)

When the outbreak was the most serious in 2020, countries across the world faced shortages of materials needed to fight the pandemic. Even surgical masks were hard to find. CDIB Capital Group Chairman Angelo Koo personally donated 1 million masks to New Jersey. "We stand with you! Lots of care and love from a little island on the other side of your world," Koo wrote on the package of surgical masks delivered to New Jersey.

New Jersey Government Phil Murphy publicly expressed his gratitude at a daily COVID-19 press conference and on Facebook, saying that he was very grateful for the help of the people of Taiwan on April 24, 2020.

(Captured from Facebook @governorphilmurphy)

New Jersey Government Phil Murphy thanks Angelo Koo for donating surgical masks. (Captured from Youtube channel: New Jersey Office of the Governor)

In addition to New Jersey, Koo also donated mask to Japan through the KGI Charity Foundation, which is chaired by him. Japan's then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga expressed gratitude to the mask donation. He said that the mask would be distributed to medical workers in Japan and thanked the Taiwanese people and enterprises.

Japan's then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga thanks Angelo Koo for donating surgical masks to Japan during a press conference. (Captured from the Japan Government Internet TV)

The KGI Charity Foundation also donated 1.85 million masks to remote regions across Taiwan to help underprivileged people fight the pandemic. Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan thanked the Foundation for its involvement in caring for the disadvantaged.

Koo's donation of masks is based on the spirit of pandemic prevention without borders. He believes that viruses know no borders. He hopes to contribute a little to the fight against COVID-19 epidemic at home and abroad. Furthermore, he also hopes that by donating masks, he will help Taiwan make friends internationally.

Media Contacts:

Raymond Wu, Mobile: +886-929-028107

Website: https://www.cdfholding.com/en/

SOURCE: China Development Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671035/Taiwanese-Entrepreneur-Angelo-Koo-Spreads-the-Love-to-Help-Fight-COVID-19