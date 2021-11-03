The French energy company blamed interconnection costs along with global supply chain and production issues, and tariff and trade disputes.From pv magazine USA Engie North America has scrapped a 60 MWac solar plus 240 MWh battery storage facility that it was awarded by Hawaiian Electric Co. in May 2020. The company blamed "elevated interconnection costs coupled with global supply chain and production issues, as well as tariffs and trade disputes" affecting the photovoltaic solar industry. NHOA (formerly Electro Power Systems) was to supply the battery storage system for the Puako project and act ...

