To better serve more than 2 million subscribers, Mexican pay-TV provider leverages SES's capabilities to deliver both linear and on-demand content

SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, today announced its long-term customer Dish Mexico will be leveraging both its direct-to-home (DTH) and over-the-top (OTT) offerings to deliver greater content choice and seamless functionality to their subscribers and new viewers nationwide. These new multi-year agreements will add over USD 85 million in secured backlog for SES's video business.

Dish Mexico Turns to SES's One-Stop Shop for Linear and On-demand Content (Photo: Business Wire)

Dish Mexico selected SES's Online Video Platform (OVP) solution for its ability to seamlessly integrate linear channels, third-party and on-demand content from multiple sources, eliminating the need to switch between applications and enhancing the viewing experience.

Additionally, SES and Dish Mexico have extended their decade-long DTH partnership. Dish Mexico will continue leveraging its dedicated SES satellite capacity via the QuetzSat-1 satellite to further disrupt the local TV market with affordable pay-TV services throughout the region.

"Dish Mexico and SES first introduced an affordable DTH service to the region nearly a decade ago, and today we're leveraging SES's trusted technical expertise to offer a powerful DTH-OTT combination bound to redefine the viewing experience for our two-million-plus subscribers," said Roger Quintin, GM Director at Dish Mexico. "While the OVP arena is crowded with solutions, what set SES's OVP solution apart is SES's proven track record and unmatched experience in global video delivery that will enable Dish Mexico to offer unprecedented content capabilities and choices to our customers."

"We are delighted to be a one-stop shop to Dish Mexico as they look into providing the best TV experience for their subscribers. Our OVP solution seamlessly combines linear channels and on-demand content with third-party content providers over the SES gateway, providing Dish Mexico with a powerful channel line-up and unrivalled competitive edge across the market," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. "This combination of DTH-OVP services is the result of a longstanding collaborative relationship between two companies who firmly believe in delivering tailored content and services to growing TV viewers."

SES's OVP platform allows for a diverse bouquet of linear channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content to be ingested and managed using the SES 360 unified media platform. Dish Mexico will leverage the highly scalable service to tailor its channel line-up and dynamic ad content as needed to meet viewer profiles and preferences on the fly.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,650 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Dish Mexico

Dish Mexico is the pay television satellite system in Mexico that has revolutionized the industry. It's a society conformed by MVS Comunicaciones, a leading telecommunications and entertainment Mexican group, and EchoStar, leader in satellite services and technology in the US. Its extraordinary cost-benefit offer, allows us to provide the most requested pay TV channels at an affordable monthly cost for all sectors of the population. Furthermore, its offer includes digital platforms to enjoy online content in mobile devices.

