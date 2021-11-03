Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and Form 10-K Filing

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will issue an earnings release with summarized financial information for the year ended August 31, 2021, and hold an earnings call on November 9, 2021, to discuss the results - details are below. It will also file its Form 10-K before the market opens on November 10, 2021.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:00PM Eastern (2:00PM Mountain). Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

YEAR ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021 EARNINGS CALL

When: 4:00PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) on November 9, 2021

Call in number: 888-506-0062 (no pass codes required)

International call in numbers: 973-528-0011 (no pass codes required)

Replay available until: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 4:00PM ET

Replay call in number: 877-481-4010, replay pass code: 43446

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/43446

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater services, develops a master planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671036/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Date-and-Time-for-Year-Ended-August-31-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Form-10-K-Filing