U.S.-based healthcare company intends to transform the primary care delivery system; NOW Health is the first social impact-driven company created by Puget Technologies

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Today, Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: PUGE) ("Puget"), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting obligations pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, through Puget Health, announced the launch of a new subsidiary, NOW Health Corp©, a national healthcare company that is aiming to transform the way people access primary healthcare services.

"The healthcare service industry is in critical need of a restoration. It is a $1 trillion industry that accounts for 17% of U.S. GDP, and the future is pointing toward greater emphasis on accessibility to and effectiveness of primary care and other preventative measures. Now is the time to invest heavily in new healthcare delivery models. At Puget, we have assembled a group of bright, innovative healthcare professionals to create a model that works for people everywhere," says Puget Technologies President and CEO Karen Fordham, who also serves as CEO of NOW Health.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida--one of the nation's largest healthcare hubs--NOW Health plans to serve as a one-stop care center where patients can access multiple services in a single location, from primary care provided by doctors to laboratory tests, prescription medication and more. It will initially provide primary care services at all of its locations. Thereafter, it will expand into the behavioral health space as well as other medical specialties to provide ancillary services to NOW's patient population.

Plans are in the works to establish care centers throughout Florida and eventually in additional markets across the U.S. In many locations, Puget Technologies may own the real estate in which NOW's services are provided. Puget has already taken steps in this direction by announcing a Letter of Intent in October to acquire Care Suites, LLC, a real estate platform that intends to provide turnkey facilities for medical practitioners. An innovative approach to coworking, CareSuites will offer doctors and other healthcare and wellness professionals the space, equipment, and support they need to start and grow a private practice without the overhead traditionally associated with independent facilities.

Puget subsidiary NOW Health Corp, a Florida corporation, has entered into an agreement to acquire four entities in South Florida: Personal Care Medical Group, LLC, a Florida limited liability company doing business under the fictitious name "Glades Medical Centers"; Glades Medical Centers, LLC, a Florida limited liability company; Primary Medical Physicians, LLC, a Florida limited liability company; and, Glades Medical Centers of Florida, LLC, a Florida limited liability company. These entities will operate the initial NOW Health primary care locations.

In addition to NOW Health CEO Karen Fordham, team members include Carlos Arce, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer; Victor German Quintero Toro, Chief Technologies Officer; and Thomas Jaspers, Chief Financial Officer.

For more information on NOW Health, email info@pugettechnologies.com. Stay informed on Puget Technologies' latest developments by visiting www.pugettechnologies.com.

About Puget Technologies, Inc.

Puget Technologies, Inc. (pugettechnologies.com) aspires to evolve into an innovation-focused holding company operating through a group of subsidiaries and business units that work together to empower ground-breaking companies to reach their next stage of growth. With a strategy that combines acquisitions, strategic investment strategies, and operational support, Puget intends to provide a one-stop shop for growing companies who need access to both capital and growth resources, while enabling Puget and its stockholders to generate synergies and derive profit through pooled resources and shared goals. Puget's proposed investment focus ranges from traditional industries like health care that are ripe for business model innovation to new markets that strive to solve big societal problems such as climate change. Puget is publicly traded on the Pink Open Market under the ticker symbol "PUGE" and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

