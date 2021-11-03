Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective mit spannendem Update-Tweet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H7Y9 ISIN: US5626941091 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MANGO CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANGO CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2021 | 19:56
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split

SWEDESBORO, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Mango Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCAP) announces today, per the October 4th, 2021 approval of the Board of Directors, that the company shall be known as MetaCap Inc., pending required regulatory approvals. The company shall retain its "MCAP" ticker symbol.

In addition, MetaCap Inc. has approved a 200-for-1 reverse split in its common shares, pending required regulatory approvals.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Brooke Pagano
(845) 270-5792
Brooke@landofland.com

SOURCE: Mango Capital, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671048/Mango-Capital-Inc-Announces-Name-Change-and-Reverse-Split

MANGO CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.