The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp. discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Filament Health (NEO:FH)(OTCQB:FLHLF) receives FDA authorization for psychedelic clinical trial

Filament Health has received FDA authorization to initiate the first clinical trial using naturally sourced psychedelic substances. The phase 1 trial will include 20 healthy subjects and examine the effects of Filament's three proprietary botanical drug candidates. CEO Benjamin Lightburn sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the clinical trial.

For the full interview with Benjamin Lightburn and to learn more about Filament Health's clinical trial, click here.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ)(OTC PINK:KDOZF) shares its success with the investment community

Kidoz Inc. has released its Q3 2021 network growth and corporate update. Highlights include 345 million monetized impressions delivered during the quarter and on November 9th Kidoz will co-host their first-ever live webinar in both Mandarin and English with TopOn. Tarrnie Williams, Executive Chairman at KIDOZ sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company's results and opportunities within the Chinese market.

For the full interview with Tarrnie Williams and to learn more about Kidoz Inc.'s Q3 update, click here.

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)(OTCQB:FGLDF) shares results from a drilling program at the Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Project

Falcon Gold has announced the results of a successful backpack drilling program at the Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Project. Geologists and prospectors collected rock samples over 300m strike length along the Master Vein and up to a 250m strike length over other veins. Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Karim Rayani and to learn more about Falcon Gold's drilling results, click here.

Psyched Wellness (CSE:PSYC)(OTCQB:PSYCF) announced the Amanita Muscaria mushroom has been added to the Natural Health Products Ingredients Database (NHPID) of Canada

Psyched Wellness has received Health Canada approval to have the Amanita Muscaria mushroom added to the NHPID. This approval moves the company closer to bringing its Amanita-based CPG products to market to promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping. Jeff Stevens, CEO of Psyched Wellness sat down with Caroline Egan to elaborate on this achievement.

For the full interview with Jeff Stevens and to learn more about Psyched Wellness' approval from NHPID, click here.

True Leaf Brands completes name change to Maven Brands Inc. (CSE:MJ)(OTC PINK:TRLFF)

True Leaf Brands has completed its corporate name change to Maven Brands Inc., reflecting the company's deep roots in the cannabis industry. Andrew Gordon, VP, Strategic Growth sat down with Caroline Egan to share the exciting news. True Leaf is a licensed producer of cannabis preparing to launch a program to provide path-to-market services for micro-cultivators and the company has recently launched a $1.5M private placement.

For the full interview with Andrew Gordon and to learn more about Maven Brands' latest announcements, click here.

Xali Gold (TSXV:XGC) shares exploration results from the Victoria Property

Joey Freeze, President & CEO of Xali Gold Corp sat down with Caroline Egan to outline initial exploration results from the Victoria Property. The Victoria Property in Newfoundland sits near the Cape Ray fault. Several companies drilling in and around the property have found large quantities of high-grade gold.

For the full interview with Joey Freeze and to learn more about Xali Gold's exploration results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

Contact Information:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671062/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Filament-Health-Kidoz-Inc-Falcon-Gold-Psyched-Wellness-Maven-Brands-Inc-and-Xali-Gold-Corp