Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF) ("RFG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with PrimaryMarkets Limited as at today's date (the "Collaboration"). PrimaryMarkets Limited is an independent Global Trading Platform, using first-class technology to provide end to end solution for trading existing securities, liquidity and enabling the trading of securities and shares in unlisted companies.

In this Collaboration, RFG will provide PrimaryMarkets with corporate clients that will be added to their global trading Platform which will provide 110,000+ investors with additional access to pre-IPO and other investment opportunities.

Jamie Green, Chairman of PrimaryMarkets said:

"PrimaryMarkets collaboration with Singapore's leading financial service company, will provide a significant opportunity for our investors to trade and invest in a much broader range of investment opportunities from Asia, Canadian and the USA."

"We are delighted to collaborate with PrimaryMarkets, the leading trading platform for unlisted companies, to help our Asian clients to reach out to a wider international investor base to raise the funds to expand their business," said Dr Charlie In, RFG Chairman.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF)

Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol (FSE: 4VO) and the OTC Markets under the stock symbol (OTCQX: RAFFF)

Please visit www.rafflesfinancial.co for more information.

Raffles Financial Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Raffles Financial Group Limited) is an exempt corporate finance advisory firm, registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which provides public listing advisory and arrangement services. RFP serves as advisor for family trusts, family offices and investment funds.

