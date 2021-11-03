Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Halo Collective mit spannendem Update-Tweet!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2021 | 20:29
90 Leser
NEP Group: Creative Technology's Acquisition of Bright Group Approved to Move Forward

PITTSBURGH, Pa.has received approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority to purchase Bright Group. This approval allows the deal to move forward, and it is intended to close in the next few days.

Headquartered in Vantaa (near Helsinki), Finland, Bright Group is a 360 supplier of live events services including audio, video, lighting, trucking, stages, infrastructure/installations and camera production to clients in Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Following a brief transition period, Bright Group will rebrand as Creative Technology and be integrated into Creative Northern Europe. To learn more about NEP's full range of broadcast, live event and media solutions, visit www.nepgroup.comand www.ct-group.com. To learn more about Bright Group, visit www.brightgroup.com.

About NEP Group

NEP Group is the leading technology partner for content creators around the globe. For more than 35 years, we have been delivering innovative products and services that enable our clients to make, manage and show the world their content-anywhere, anytime, on any platform. As a trusted partner working on some of the largest productions in the world, NEP offers a complete set of end-to-end solutions, from content capture to distribution-including a growing portfolio of transformational cloud-based, software-based and virtualized technologies. Our Live Production solutions range from AV services and live audience enhancements to traditional outside broadcast and cutting-edge centralized and cloud production. NEP's Virtual Production solutions start at the creative stage and end with exceptional execution across ICVFX, augmented reality, LED stages and more. And, our Media Processing solutions provide the tools and products our clients need to ingest, edit, store, search, manage and distribute their digital assets to rights holders across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 4,000+ employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we're still growing. Our clients range from the leaders in sport, music, film and TV, to major corporate brands, agencies, to new content owners and creators all around the world. Learn how we are helping clients bring their creative visions, content, live sports and entertainment to life at nepgroup.com.

About Creative Technology Northern Europe

Creative Technology

About Bright Group

Bright Group is one of the leading providers of event- entertainment- and experience services in Northern Europe and has a presence in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Bright's key areas of expertise include event technology planning and solutions as well as creative content production services for various types of events - from small company parties to grand galas and arena concerts. Bright Norway is also a prominent provider of system integration and offers AV equipment sales and distribution. Learn more at brightgroup.com.

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
