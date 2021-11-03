Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Prime City One Capital Corp. (TSXV: PMO.H) ("Prime City" or the "Company") and Champion Gaming Inc. ("Champion") are pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 8, 2021 and in connection with the proposed reverse take-over of the Company by Champion (the "Transaction"), Champion has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Champion Private Placement") through the issuance of 400,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $100,000.

Together with the first tranche of the Champion Private Placement, Champion issued a total of 18,870,000 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,717,500. The net proceeds of the Champion Private Placement are expected to be used in connection with the Transaction, its previously announced EdjSports Acquisition and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

