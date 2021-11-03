ZenSweet Places Family-Sized, Healthy Alternative Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix into a Major Warehouse Retailer

Product is Vegan, Keto-Friendly, Grain and Gluten Free, Sweetened by Their Monk Fruit Sugar Substitute

LIBERTYVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The ZenSweet Company (ZenSweet) announces that it will be placing a family sized version of their healthy alternative Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix into Costco stores beginning in late October. The mix is healthier, being zero sugar, low carb, keto friendly, vegan, gluten free, and grain free. It is simple and quick to make, just add 2 ingredients and bakes in just 10 minutes. As avid Costco shoppers themselves, the ZenSweet team has worked extremely hard over the past year to make this placement happen.

While the Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix listed on the ZenSweet website contains enough to make 12 cookies (9 ounces), the Costco version is a family sized jumbo (27 ounces) version that can make up to (36) cookies. This product is aimed at helping families get into Healthy Eating, adhering to a Keto diet, on Gluten free and specialty diets, those with Diabetes, or anyone needing help with weight loss. The mix contains ZenSweet's all-natural Monk Fruit Sweetener. You only need to add 2 ingredients to bake up cookies like Grandma made.

If you don't happen to live near a Costco offering the new XL Chocolate Chip Cookie mix, you can purchase it on their website for a limited time.

ZenSweet founder Michelle Francis-Winer shared her excitement about their growth into outlets like Costco, "We started the business out of our own families need to stay healthy. Now we continue because we know how many people are faced with health challenges and desire to feel better. Health is everything and we are inspired to help people stay healthy every day. No one can live life without a cookie or cupcake - that's just not sustainable and not fun! We're the solution for great tasting treats, that bring fun back to eating healthy."

ABOUT THE ZENSWEET COMPANY

Founded in 2014 by Michelle Francis-Winer and Corey Winer after doctors diagnosed Michelle with numerous food allergies. After many trips to the grocery store, they only found foods that were expensive and tasted bad. Tired of wasting money on bad products, ZenSweet was born, offering their original monk fruit sweetener, the first available in the U.S.A. They have bootstrapped themselves to well over $1M in revenue, even growing the business 200% YOY during COVID, and are expanding into larger channels like Costco. They were the first US based company to have a blended monk fruit sweetener on the shelves, and the first to market with their no-sugar, grain free baking mixes. They have more innovation in the works, with plans for many new products. Being a self-funded, bootstrapped business, their products were quickly overtaken by larger companies in the healthy food industry. That never stopped them, and their products are still selling well. They also just reworked all their packaging and announced it with the launch of a brand-new website. No matter what obstacles ZenSweet face, they continue to grow and help customers stay healthy and obtain their personal goals by providing consistently delicious food. ZenSweet products taste so good you'll never know they're better for you!

