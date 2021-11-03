RASA: Coffee Alternative Maker Rasa Is Now a Public Benefit Corporation

Company Is One of the First to Seek $5 million Under New Crowdfunding Rules

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Rasa, maker of the world's first energizing, caffeine-free coffee alternative, is announcing that they are now officially a Public Benefit Corporation. According to an entry on their blog, as a Public Benefit Corporation, they are legally and fiduciarily required to prioritize a public benefit that is not just profit for shareholders. This Public Benefit needs to be in alignment with their stated mission: "Sourcing sustainable herbs from traditional growing regions and promoting quality herbal education."

Among the actions they are taking as a newly formed PBC, Rasa is spearheading a multi-year, multi-company effort with several widely respected companies to get Fair Wild certification for eleuthero, which is becoming increasingly at-risk due to popularity. They are also supporting Jordan's largest date seed supplier to become certified organic and are switching from wildcrafted Rhodiola to support sustainable Canadian-cultivated Rhodiola to protect rapidly dwindling wild populations. Co-founder & Chief Herbalist Ben LeVine said, "We're very proud of the sustainability work we've been able to do across our 50-herb supply chain and raising capital will allow us to continue to scale our business and make a bigger positive impact."

Rasa is seeking to raise up to $5M in capital with equity crowdfunding under the new crowdfunding regulations. They are looking for equity crowdfunding investors and everyday people who want to invest in a disruptive company that's scaling fast. Rasa has bootstrapped its way to over $10M in cumulative revenue and 10M cups served. They currently have a $5 million revenue run-rate and 515% subscription growth year-over-year. RASA was GAAP profitable last year, with nearly triple-digit year-over-year growth against the $465B global coffee market. People can find out more about the crowdfunding campaign here and follow the campaign to receive updates. Since launching the crowdfunding, Rasa has remained in the top trending campaigns.

Rasa Founder and CEO Lopa van der Mersch spoke about the company's growth and future goals, "I started Rasa as a stressed-out mom who needed a more nourishing way to energize than coffee. What started with me elbow-deep blending herbs in my kitchen is now a successful company serving 100,000+ customers worldwide with $5M in revenue. Our mission is to transform the way we energize, while setting a new standard for sustainable, radically transparent business. With our herbs, you can energize in a way that also calms your nervous system, reduces stress, and boosts moods. We often hear it's "life-changing" for customers. After 3 years of bootstrapping, we are excited to become a community-owned business via crowdfunding. This capital will allow us to seize the low-hanging fruit we have in front of us, from hiring our first sales team and a PR agency to doing clinical trials. Most importantly, we will be spreading the word to millions of potential customers who are going to love our product."

Follow their Wefunder campaign to stay in the know about the exciting developments at Rasa.

ABOUT RASA

Rasa is the first coffee alternative that uses herbs instead of caffeine to energize. Their delicious, robust blends provide smooth, steady energy with no burnout, crashes, or jitters. Their herbalist-formulated blends have between 1,600-9,700 mg of adaptogens per cup, the highest on the market. Rasa offers its product line both as a direct-to-consumer subscription, or wholesale to stores and restaurants. They are a Public Benefit Corporation, with a commitment to every part of their equitable supply chain, sourcing sustainable herbs from traditional growing regions and pioneering compostable packaging in their category.

CONTACT:

Lopa van der Mersch

EMAIL: atyourservice@wearerasa.com

SOURCE: RASA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671038/Coffee-Alternative-Maker-Rasa-Is-Now-a-Public-Benefit-Corporation