Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") announces that Wayne P. Albo has resigned as a director of the Company, effective November 3, 2021.

The Company wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Albo for his years of service and commitment to the Company and to its shareholders. The Company wishes him well in his future endeavours. As a result of Mr. Albo's resignation, the Company is currently working to identify suitable candidates to replace Mr. Albo.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found at www.macroindustries.ca.

