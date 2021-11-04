DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, November 4, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced financial results and the corporate update for the third quarter of 2021, ending September 30, 2021. The report is available on the Company's website at www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information.
Corporate Highlights and R&D Updates
Patent Portfolio
Post-period Events
Additional features:
File: Vivoryon_Q3/2021
04.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
|Weinbergweg 22
|06120 Halle/Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)345 555 9900
|Fax:
|+49 (0)345 555 9901
|E-mail:
|contact@vivoryon.com
|Internet:
|www.vivoryon.com
|ISIN:
|NL00150002Q7
|WKN:
|A2QJV6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1246039
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1246039 04.11.2021