Eramet SA: Eramet: Exercise of the put option for the sale of the Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant and signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater

Paris, 4 November 2021, 7:00 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Exercise of the put option for the sale of the Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant and signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater

As announced in the press release dated 30 July 2021, Eramet signed an exclusive put option agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater for the sale of 100% of the shares of its subsidiary, Eramet Sandouville, a hydrometallurgical plant located in France.

Following the consultation process of the works council, which rendered a favorable opinion, Eramet announces today the exercise of its put option for the sale of the shares of its subsidiary. The Group has thus signed the Share Purchase Agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater.

The operation should be completed early next year, subject to the waiver of conditions precedent which are of administrative nature.

Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover

