GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2021 | 07:05
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eramet SA: Eramet: Exercise of the put option for the sale of the Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant and signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater

Paris, 4 November 2021, 7:00 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Exercise of the put option for the sale of the Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant and signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater

As announced in the press release dated 30 July 2021, Eramet signed an exclusive put option agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater for the sale of 100% of the shares of its subsidiary, Eramet Sandouville, a hydrometallurgical plant located in France.

Following the consultation process of the works council, which rendered a favorable opinion, Eramet announces today the exercise of its put option for the sale of the shares of its subsidiary. The Group has thus signed the Share Purchase Agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater.

The operation should be completed early next year, subject to the waiver of conditions precedent which are of administrative nature.

Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13,000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com (mailto:sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com)






PRESS CONTACT



Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com (mailto:pauline.briand@eramet.com)




Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr (mailto:martzner@image7.fr)

Attachment

  • Eramet CP Annonce Signature SPA_1121 VF EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc220353-0c85-4509-a176-51c9a975008d)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
