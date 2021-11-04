Regulatory News:

Sanofi and Roche Diabetes Care France two leaders convinced of the added value of new technologies for better management and personalized support of patients with diabetes have joined forces regarding the smart device Mallya for SoloStar developed by Biocorp (Paris:ALCOR) a French company specializing in the development and manufacture of medical devices and injectable drug delivery systems. Mallya for SoloStar is the only CE Class IIb medical device for insulin injection pens that is compatible with all SoloStar insulin pens.

Sanofi and Roche Diabetes Care France have a long history of developing solutions that link insulins, medical devices, and digital solutions. Sanofi's teams are constantly pursuing insulin development programs by generating real-life data on their use to improve their proper use and efficiency.

Roche Diabetes Care France teams are designing devices and applications so that people with diabetes need not think about the daily management of their disease. Through this partnership, the two companies intend to contribute together to the safety and comfort of people with diabetes through a connected ecosystem.

Mallya for SoloStar, a connected device that facilitates diabetes management

Managing diabetes is challenging for patients taking insulin: frequent blood glucose monitoring, adjusting the dose of insulin to be injected and recording injection data in the blood glucose logbook. This information is necessary for proper management and provides a basis for discussion with the healthcare professional. The time spent collecting this information for the proper monitoring of the disease can affect the daily life of diabetic patients. Therefore, it is important to provide them with solutions to simplify their lives.

To meet these challenges and improve patients' daily lives, Sanofi and Roche Diabetes Care France are mobilizing to make the Mallya connected device for SoloStar known and adopted by the greatest number of patients and healthcare professionals. Mallya for SoloStar automatically collects, in real time, the insulin doses selected by the patient during the day. Mallya for SoloStar is part of a comprehensive and personalized diabetes management system, made possible by the connection with Accu-Chek blood glucose meters, the Gluci Chek mobile application and the Roche Diabetes Care Platform dedicated to healthcare professionals. Patients can view their injection history, track their blood glucose results, and share this data with their healthcare team. Thus, healthcare professionals can access complete and accurate data on both insulin and glycemia, for a close and individualized follow-up of patients on insulin. The Mallya device for Solostar is compatible with the various Sanofi insulins presented in SoloStar pre-filled pens, including Toujeo, Apidra and Insulin Asparte Sanofi

"Despite existing treatments and solutions, the prevalence of diabetes continues to rise, and many patients with diabetes do not reach the glycemic target set by their physician. At Sanofi, we are convinced that only a global approach to the day-to-day management of patients will improve their care. Therefore, we have chosen to invest in solutions to improve compliance and better personalize the management of each patient. The development of a connected ecosystem, based on innovative and easy-to-use technologies, should encourage the adoption of sustainable health habits and improve clinical outcomes for patients with diabetes," said Hubert de Ruty, Chief Executive Officer at Sanofi France.

A unique partnership between two major players in diabetes management

According to the terms of the partnership, Roche Diabetes Care France and Sanofi have committed to jointly deploy a scientific program for physicians and retail pharmacists around the Mallya connected ecosystem for SoloStar and diabetes management.

"We are convinced of the relevance of digital solutions in the management of patients with diabetes. To share this point of view with doctors and pharmacists, Roche and Sanofi will organize in the coming months a dozen physical and virtual events on the theme "Insulin therapy connected ecosystem for the benefit of type 2 diabetes patients", Frédéric Jacquey, President, Roche Diabetes Care France.

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of Biocorp: "We are delighted to see two of our partners join forces to promote and accelerate the adoption of our connected device in France. This unprecedented alliance validates the commitment of the largest pharmaceutical groups to the digitalization of diabetes, which contributes to better patient care and monitoring. The proliferation of digital health applications and devices is a major trend in our industry, as evidenced by the recent announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron of his desire to make digital therapeutic apps available on prescription through the healthcare system."

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care is a healthcare company specializing in diabetes. For over 40 years, it has been developing medical devices, digital solutions, and services to meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals. Thanks to its global solution connecting medical devices and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care opens the way to personalized diabetes management, with the ambition of facilitating and optimizing the management and monitoring of this complex disease.

Roche Diabetes Care France is a subsidiary of the Roche Group in France, alongside Roche SAS France and Roche Diagnostics France. For more information, please visit www.roche.fr

Roche Diabetes Care France, 2 avenue du Vercors 38240 Meylan

Roche Diabetes Care Platform is an online solution for collecting and visualizing blood glucose data for healthcare professionals to facilitate the monitoring of diabetic patients. Manufacturer: Roche Diabetes Care GmbH (Germany) Distributor: Roche Diabetes Care France

This medical device is a regulated health product and bears the CE mark. Please read the instructions carefully.

Self-monitoring of blood glucose is used when it is likely to lead to a change in therapy; it must be systematic and repeated daily in type 1 diabetes and limited to certain patients in type 2 diabetes. It requires education with a health professional. In case of discrepancy between the result and your current state of health, contact your health professional.

About Biocorp

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

Mallya is a medical device for wireless collection and transfer of insulin pen dose data. Manufacturer: Biocorp Production Distributor: Roche Diabetes Care France. This medical device is a regulated health product which bears, under this regulation, the CE mark. Read carefully the instructions. November 2021. FR-2127

