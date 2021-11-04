Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective mit spannendem Update-Tweet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRSE ISIN: NO0011002586 Ticker-Symbol: 9J7 
Frankfurt
03.11.21
17:17 Uhr
2,440 Euro
-0,020
-0,81 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELOPAK ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELOPAK ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 07:34
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elopak's third quarter 2021: Continued solid financial performance while advancing strongly on growth strategy

OSLO,Norway, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elopak continued its solid performance in the third quarter of 2021, reporting a 13% revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 31.7 million. The profitable growth is driven by a more valuable product and customer portfolio, sustainability tailwinds and by actively taking on market opportunities.

Elopak's Pure-Pak Imagine carton

Highlights from Q3 2021:

  • Continued solid profitability performance, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 31.7 million (13.4% margin).
  • Revenue increased 13% compared to Q3 2020 (product mix and strong sale of filling machines).
  • Increasing raw material prices continue to impact results, partly mitigated by solid operational performance.
  • Strong financial position with a Leverage Ratio of 2.0x as of end of third quarter 2021.

"We are pleased to announce that Elopak continues to demonstrate solid financial results, with a very strong quarter in terms of profitability performance and 13% revenue growth," says Thomas Körmendi, CEO of Elopak.

The main driver for the revenue growth is continued development towards a more valuable portfolio of products and new business development in Elopak's two main market segments. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, both the Europe and Americas segments performed well, experiencing revenue growths of 15% and 8% respectively. Growth is fueled by the results of our sustainability-driven strategy, where we are driving the plastic-to-carton conversion in our main segments including the UK.

The profitability performance is strong, especially considering increased raw material costs and global supply chain challenges.

Improved access to growth markets in MENA Region

"The recent acquisition of Naturepak Beverage, the number one gable top supplier in the MENA region, provides access to important growth markets. The region has the second highest growth rate in the world within the carton packaging industry. With Elopak's history of more than 25 years of operations in the region, we have a strong reputational value," Körmendi says.

Once completed, the acquisition is expected to be accretive both to growth, margins, and earnings per share.

Sustainability-focused innovation

"Furthermore, we are seeing the broader results of our sustainability-driven strategy now clearly on-shelf, where we are also driving the plastic-to-carton conversion in non-traditional carton segments by positioning our D-Pak brand for non-food cartons in Norway. In line with our growth strategy, we continue to scout for further growth and market opportunities," Körmendi concludes.

For the full report and quarterly presentation, please visit www.elopak.com/reports-presentations/

About Elopak

Elopak is a leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment. It uses renewable, recyclable and sustainably sourced materials to provide innovative packaging solutions. The company's iconic Pure-Pak cartons are designed with the environment, safety and convenience front of mind. They offer a natural and convenient alternative to plastic bottles and fit within a low carbon circular economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677939/Elopak_PurePak_Carton.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677938/Elopak_Logo.jpg

Elopak Logo

ELOPAK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.