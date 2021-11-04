DJ EQS-News: EuroEyes Maintained Strong Business Growth Momentum in Q3 2021 Core Business Lens Exchange Surgery Demonstrated the Rapidest Growth

EQS-News / 04/11/2021 / 14:21 UTC+8

EuroEyes Maintained Strong Business Growth Momentum in Q3 2021

Core Business Lens Exchange Surgery Demonstrated the Rapidest Growth

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (1846.HK), a leading global vision correction service provider, announced today that Group maintained strong business growth momentum during the first three quarters of 2021.

The total number of surgery performed by the Group achieved an approximately 29.8% increase year-on-year during the first nine months in 2021. In terms of each region, the number of surgery performed by Germany increased approximately 27.3% than the corresponding period in 2020, China increased approximately 32.3%, and Denmark increase approximately 40.4%. The growth was generated purely organic based on current number of clinics and operation theaters, which brought the Group double-digit growth in revenue for Q3 2021 YoY.

In terms of each type of surgery, lens exchange surgery remained as EuroEyes' cornerstone business and generated the most rapid growth. During the first nine months in 2021, the Group achieved an increase of approximately 42.9% regarding the number of lens exchange surgery, which included monofocal and trifocal lens exchange surgeries, compared with the corresponding period in 2020.

In respect of geographical regions, for the first nine months of 2021, the number of lens exchange surgery performed by Germany increased approximately 38.3% than the corresponding period in 2020, China increased approximately 68.2%, and Denmark increase approximately 43.0%.

About EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited

EuroEyes was established in 1993 and is one of the leading brands in the vision correction industry that combines German ophthalmology excellence and over 25 years of experience with individualised customer care. EuroEyes is one of the few eye clinic groups with a far-reaching geographical coverage, with operations in Germany, Denmark and the PRC. The Group's vision correction services include (i) refractive laser surgery (which includes ReLEx smile and Femto LASIK); (ii) phakic lens (ICL) surgery; (iii) lens exchange surgery (which includes the monofocal and trifocal lens exchange surgery) and (iv) others (which include PRK/LASEK and ICRS implantation). File: EuroEyes Maintained Strong Business Growth Momentum in Q3 2021 Core Business Lens Exchange Surgery Demonstrated the Rapidest Growth

04/11/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246102&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 02:22 ET (06:22 GMT)