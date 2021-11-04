Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H9ML ISIN: SE0010520908 Ticker-Symbol: MHK 
Frankfurt
04.11.21
08:04 Uhr
2,865 Euro
-0,070
-2,38 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAG INTERACTIVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAG INTERACTIVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 08:28
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAG Interactive: New QuizDuel passes 10 million downloads globally

Increased variation in the game is the way forward towards making New QuizDuel the world's best trivia experience on mobile.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive is pleased to announce today that New QuizDuel has surpassed 10 million downloads. It is the ninth game in MAG's gaming portfolio that has reached this milestone.

New QuizDuel was launched globally in May 2020 and is the successor to the classic quiz game QuizDuel. It introduced the new multiplayer Arena where five players compete against each other in time-limited special categories to climb charts. In 2021 the game expanded with solo events and with the live trivia mode QuizDuel Live, both of which were launched in the German market.

Designed together with MAG's Primetime studio, QuizDuel Live is a game mode within New QuizDuel with live broadcasted quizzes led by a German-speaking host. The first solo event was launched during Q4 of the last financial year (June-August 2021) and MAG is planning for Solo to become a permanent feature in the game.

"More than half of the Swedish and German populations have played QuizDuel at some point. The game is also available as a TV show in Germany and has aired on the country's biggest TV channel for seven seasons. In addition to being a strong brand for MAG, New QuizDuel is also one of our most important growth products. With Arena, Solo and QuizDuel Live, we offer a more varied trivia experience than ever before. We can also see how a greater variation in the game has affected average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) in a positive way. We are excited to see how the game will continue to develop going forward with our ambition to be the world's best trivia experience on mobile", says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:
Tove Bengtsson / Marketing Communications Manager / +46 (0)72-220 73 22 / tove.bengtsson@maginteractive.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/new-quizduel-passes-10-million-downloads-globally,c3445658

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/i/nqd-10m-downloads-eng,c2975249

NQD 10M downloads_ENG

MAG INTERACTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.