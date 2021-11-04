MAG Interactive: New QuizDuel passes 10 million downloads globally

Increased variation in the game is the way forward towards making New QuizDuel the world's best trivia experience on mobile.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive is pleased to announce today that New QuizDuel has surpassed 10 million downloads. It is the ninth game in MAG's gaming portfolio that has reached this milestone.

New QuizDuel was launched globally in May 2020 and is the successor to the classic quiz game QuizDuel. It introduced the new multiplayer Arena where five players compete against each other in time-limited special categories to climb charts. In 2021 the game expanded with solo events and with the live trivia mode QuizDuel Live, both of which were launched in the German market.

Designed together with MAG's Primetime studio, QuizDuel Live is a game mode within New QuizDuel with live broadcasted quizzes led by a German-speaking host. The first solo event was launched during Q4 of the last financial year (June-August 2021) and MAG is planning for Solo to become a permanent feature in the game.

"More than half of the Swedish and German populations have played QuizDuel at some point. The game is also available as a TV show in Germany and has aired on the country's biggest TV channel for seven seasons. In addition to being a strong brand for MAG, New QuizDuel is also one of our most important growth products. With Arena, Solo and QuizDuel Live, we offer a more varied trivia experience than ever before. We can also see how a greater variation in the game has affected average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) in a positive way. We are excited to see how the game will continue to develop going forward with our ambition to be the world's best trivia experience on mobile", says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

