Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Movinn A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 4, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Movinn share (short name: MOVINN) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Movinn belongs to the Real Estate sector and is the 20th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 165th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Movinn has become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, providing space-as-a-service to primarily large national and international companies and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and services sector - and to diversify its activities - the company has created a house of brands that covers both traditional and new customer segments. "We are happy to take Movinn public and we are grateful for the trust our shareholders have shown us", says Patrick Blok, CEO Movinn. "Taking Movinn to the Nasdaq First North Exchange has been an educational time and I would like to thank our advisors and partners who have assisted us in the process. I would also like to thank the Nasdaq team for providing sparring and guidance. From now on, our focus will be to deliver on our strategy - and to create long-term value for our shareholders". "We are proud to welcome Movinn to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market", says Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "Movinn is among the impressive number of smaller Danish companies that have chosen to go public this year. Movinn will be company number 50 on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen which clearly shows that the growth exchange is an attractive platform for growth companies". Movinn has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm