Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Jetzt ist es offiziell – Halo Collective und der Akanda (NASDAQ?) Spinout!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2021 | 08:41
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Movinn A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 4, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the Movinn share (short name: MOVINN) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark. Movinn belongs to the Real Estate sector and is the 20th
company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is
the 165th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Movinn has become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced
apartments, providing space-as-a-service to primarily large national and
international companies and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends
in the real estate and services sector - and to diversify its activities - the
company has created a house of brands that covers both traditional and new
customer segments. 

"We are happy to take Movinn public and we are grateful for the trust our
shareholders have shown us", says Patrick Blok, CEO Movinn. "Taking Movinn to
the Nasdaq First North Exchange has been an educational time and I would like
to thank our advisors and partners who have assisted us in the process. I would
also like to thank the Nasdaq team for providing sparring and guidance. From
now on, our focus will be to deliver on our strategy - and to create long-term
value for our shareholders". 

"We are proud to welcome Movinn to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market", says
Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. "Movinn is among the
impressive number of smaller Danish companies that have chosen to go public
this year. Movinn will be company number 50 on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen
which clearly shows that the growth exchange is an attractive platform for
growth companies". 

Movinn has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.