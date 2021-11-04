Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021
Breaking News: Jetzt ist es offiziell – Halo Collective und der Akanda (NASDAQ?) Spinout!
04.11.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes SPENN Technology A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 4, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the SPENN Technology share (short name: SPENN) starts today on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark. SPENN Technology belongs to the Technology sector
and is the continuing company following the change of identity in NPinvestor.
SPENN Technology is the 21st company which will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 166th company on the Nasdaq Nordic
Market*. 

SPENN Technology is a Scandinavian fintech company with activities within
trading, investment and financial media. 

"We have enjoyed a positive and constructive process with Nasdaq ever since we
presented the plan to have Blockbonds AS be part of NPinvestor A/S, and to
unite the shareholders of both companies. The nature of our transaction is
somewhat different than other transactions on First North Growth Market and
triggered a new set of procedures. We are pleased that Nasdaq found sound
solutions, including suspension of the share. This has enabled a thorough
change of identity and approval process, designed to provide the market with a
broader understanding of SPENN and its investor proposal," says Jens Glaso, CEO
of SPENN Technology A/S. "We are pleased to be back and open for trading. We
have used our time wisely, focusing on growth, product development and new
technology. We look forward to our continued journey on Nasdaq," says Glaso. 

"We are very pleased to welcome SPENN Technology to Nasdaq Copenhagen First
North Growth Market, and we look forward to following the company on their
further growth journey," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings Nasdaq
Copenhagen. 

SPENN Technology has appointed Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S as Certified
Advisor. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 





Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
