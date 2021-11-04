Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes SPENN Technology A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, November 4, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the SPENN Technology share (short name: SPENN) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. SPENN Technology belongs to the Technology sector and is the continuing company following the change of identity in NPinvestor. SPENN Technology is the 21st company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 166th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. SPENN Technology is a Scandinavian fintech company with activities within trading, investment and financial media. "We have enjoyed a positive and constructive process with Nasdaq ever since we presented the plan to have Blockbonds AS be part of NPinvestor A/S, and to unite the shareholders of both companies. The nature of our transaction is somewhat different than other transactions on First North Growth Market and triggered a new set of procedures. We are pleased that Nasdaq found sound solutions, including suspension of the share. This has enabled a thorough change of identity and approval process, designed to provide the market with a broader understanding of SPENN and its investor proposal," says Jens Glaso, CEO of SPENN Technology A/S. "We are pleased to be back and open for trading. We have used our time wisely, focusing on growth, product development and new technology. We look forward to our continued journey on Nasdaq," says Glaso. "We are very pleased to welcome SPENN Technology to Nasdaq Copenhagen First North Growth Market, and we look forward to following the company on their further growth journey," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings Nasdaq Copenhagen. SPENN Technology has appointed Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com