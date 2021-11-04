'Good Karma' antibacterial refuse sacks will go on sale in Morrisons across the UK from 8 November

Each bag is made with 100% recycled plastic and incorporates Bactiglas TM Antimicrobial technology, killing more than 99% of bacteria like E.coli and S.aureus in controlled testing*

Cedo one of Europe's largest manufacturers of household waste bags made with recycled plastics has launched the UK's first antibacterial refuse sack for domestic use.

Called Good Karma Antibac, the refuse sacks will launch in Morrisons supermarkets in the UK from 8th November, before expanding across Europe and the UK over the next 12 months.

"We've created our very own Good Karma brand made with 100% recycled plastic, including post-consumer flexible plastic film collected and sorted from households," explained Martin Burdekin, UK Commercial Director at Cedo. "By adding an Antimicrobial called BactiglasTM a technology developed by Wells Plastics which is used in a wide range of applications from hospitals to food packaging and is a trusted brand across the healthcare industry we've created a fully circular refuse sack that can help reduce the spread of deadly bacteria like E.coli and S.aureus. At this time of year, as cold and flu germs are on the rise, this is the perfect way to improve the safe handling and disposal of household waste."

Carl Birch, Sales and Marketing Director at Wells Plastics said: "The BactiglasTM active ingredient is a compound that is natural to our environment and toxic to bacteria, whilst being safe for humans. Bactiglas is already used in consumer products, medical devices, waste bags and aprons used in hospitals and healthcare settings. Bactiglas will provide each bag protection against bacteria which will last throughout its shelf-life."

In 2014, Cedo was the first company to manufacture bin bags using post-consumer flexible plastic film, such as used sandwich wrappers and other soft plastic packaging, collected from households. Today, the business recycles more than 80,000 tons of plastic waste every year in its recycling centre in Holland which has become one of the largest flexible film recycling centres in Europe supplying manufacturing sites in Poland and the UK where over 4 billion refuse sacks and bin liners are manufactured each for customers in 34 countries. In the UK, 93% of the plastic used by Cedo to manufacture non-food products is from recycled sources.

"This is just the beginning of our Good Karma range," added Burdekin. "We're all hugely excited about what's coming next as we expand our very own brand for eco-active consumers and their households."

Established in 1965, Cedo a founding member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy is one of Europe's largest and most sustainable suppliers of refuse sacks made from recycled plastics, as well as other consumer household products designed to protect and store food. For more than thirty years it has led the development of recycling mixed plastic film recovered from households to give more plastic a second life, creating 100% recycled and 100% recyclable products designed to keep European households, workplaces and leisure spaces clean, healthy and safe.

This summer, Cedo announced its ambition to become a climate neutral business worldwide by 2030. It also revealed that 23% of its global operations are now powered by renewable energy, including its headquarters in Telford, Shropshire, which has recently achieved its goal of sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill.

Wells Plastics is a Specialist Additive Masterbatch manufacturer based in the heart of the UK established in 1984, developing and manufacturing a wide range of technically advanced materials for the global polymer industry. Wells has over 20 years experience in antimicrobial additives developing specific grades for a wide range of demanding health and care applications including medical devices, food packaging and refuse sacks.

Wells Plastics is accredited to ISO9001, ISO14001 and is also a member of EcoVadis

