Valcon makes strategy work with end-to-end consulting

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Valcon is the result of a pan-European merger less than a year ago between First, Viqtor Davis and Valcon, which merged leading consulting capabilities within technology, data and advanced analytics with strategy and operations. "Operations are what delivers the strategy of any organisation, and technology and data are keystones in all winning strategies and operations, present and future. In the new Valcon, we have joined forces to become the new benchmark for end-to-end transformations, and we can see that our pragmatic, no-nonsense approach to consulting is exactly what the clients are looking for," states Managing Partner and CEO Geert van den Goor.

Companies in Europe and abroad are more than ever in need of help to leverage digital possibilities and synergies and to ensure that the operations of their businesses are fit for the future. That is what the new Valcon is all about. "The name Valcon is an acronym for Value Consulting, and since value is the central focus in everything we do for our clients, it was an easy choice to adopt this name going forward," states Geert van den Goor.

Valcon is a full-service provider of consulting services to European and global clients, and the company now has both the scale and range of capabilities to address client challenges from 360 degrees. "However, it is important to us that we remain agile and personal in our work with our clients, while we also now have the scale to help our clients with projects and challenges of any size and complexity. We see a real need for a consulting company that offers scale, end-to-end solutions and a flexible approach all in one," explains Michael Hjortlund, Senior Partner Nordics. "We differ from the competition because of our agnostic view on methodologies and pragmatic approach. We simply apply the methodologies and solutions that give the results the client needs."

Valcon is not only a challenger in the market but also a market leader with its combined expertise in strategy, operations, data and technology, and the company is on an ambitious growth trajectory and is looking to add even more companies and colleagues to the name in the future. "Despite our growth, being more international and having a broader service portfolio, we remain true to our heritage of being pragmatic, results driven and close to the client. We want to have even more hands on deck so we can continue to have the full range of capabilities and expertise that our clients need to give them a competitive advantage through people, processes, data and technology," concludes Adam Smith, Senior Partner UK. "We want to be the place to be for the strongest talents out there who want to make a real difference together with usand our clients."

About Valcon

Valcon currently has +800 consultants with expertise in connecting the critical links between strategy and operations with innovative technologies and data. The company operates out of offices in the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and an offshore location in Croatia.