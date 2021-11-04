Drink Three Dots: Athlete-led media organisation 4CAST, co-owned by Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer, go out to bat for new CBD drinks brand, ThreeDots

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreeDots has announced its partnership with 4CAST, the athlete led media organisation co-owned by Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

The team first encountered CBD when COVID restrictions led them into e-sports gaming as a way to keep busy and in contact with each other during lockdown.

The ThreeDots range of drinks offered a healthy and delicious way to unwind from the stresses of lockdown and reap the performance benefits of functional ingredients including CBD, ashwagandha, ginseng, and lemon balm.

The drinks helped with focus during gaming sessions, and aided relaxation once they had finished playing.

Co-founder of 4CAST Ben Stokes says "All of us here at 4CAST are very excited to be working alongside the team at ThreeDots. The vision they have with the product is certainly something we are very happy to put our company's name alongside. Not only do we understand the positive effect CBD has on us as athletes but also in our day to day lives."

In this latest business venture with ThreeDots, 4CAST will take on an active role as co-owners, driving the product line forwards to new customers and international markets.

The ThreeDots product line includes three flavours of sparkling water each containing 15mg of CBD.

The drinks have been particularly popular with consumers looking for healthier and less stimulating alternatives to coffee or sugary drinks, including athletes, gamers and young professionals.

The growth of ThreeDots follows a recent boom in the CBD market as consumers increasingly seek out natural remedies to combat growing anxiety during the pandemic. The consumer UK CBD market is predicted to generate £690 million in annual sales this year alone. CBD drinks have emerged as a versatile offering for the functional beverage and non-alcoholic market.

Co-founder of 4CAST Mike Turns says "Having personally experienced the benefits of CBD after gaming sessions and finding myself more relaxed in general, I've made ThreeDots a part of my daily routine. I have really noticed the impact on my everyday life and I'm very excited to take these products to a wider audience together with Ben, Jofra and Stuart."

Sean McLintock, Founder of ThreeDots, said: "I'm delighted to have the 4CAST team as partners, in particular; Stuart, Ben, Jofra and Mike. They have shared our belief and commitment as a company to promoting healthy alternatives and raising mental health awareness.

"Their continued support and expertise will help us promote ThreeDots to a wider audience as well as showcase CBD as a natural lifestyle product for professionals in all walks of life."