- (PLX AI) - Bilfinger shares gained 4.3% in early trading after Bank of America double upgraded the stock.
- • Bilfinger raised to buy from underperform at BofA
- • Price target raised to EUR 40 from EUR 16.50
- • BofA now has the highest price target on Bilfinger among analysts covering the stock, with implied upside 30%
- • Bilfinger should benefit from the recovery in oil, gas and chemicals markets, BofA said
- • Self-help efforts should result in a simplified and more focused business, while the company also is set for a $250 million cash return equal to 20% of market cap, the analysts said
