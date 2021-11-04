Arcmont Asset Management: Arcmont Closes Second Senior Loan Fund At €5 Billion

The successful capital raise follows the €6 billion raised for the firm's complementary Direct Lending Fund

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcmont Asset Management ("Arcmont"), a leading European private debt asset management firm, today announces the successful completion of the fundraising of its Senior Loan Fund II and associated vehicles, attracting total investable capital of €5 billion.

The €5 billion raised exceeded Arcmont's initial target, with the success of the fundraise reflecting the strong support received from both new and existing investors globally, including public and private pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and family offices. More than half of the commitments were from investors in Arcmont's prior funds, with strong participation from Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.

To date, Senior Loan Fund II has already committed c. 60% of its capital, making a substantial contribution to the firm's record deployment over the last year of c. €5 billion.

Arcmont's Senior Loan strategy provides senior loans to upper mid-market European companies, with a focus on defensive industries and sectors that exhibit steady, stable and cash generative characteristics. The strategy aims to generate strong cash yields and attractive risk-adjusted returns, with an emphasis on preservation of capital through conservative deal structuring and downside protection.

Since Arcmont was founded in 2011 the firm has grown rapidly, having raised c. €18 billion of assets with over €15 billion deployed across more than 190 transactions. The successful fundraise of Senior Loan Fund II brings Arcmont's current investable capital across its Senior Loan, Direct Lending and Capital Solutions strategies to over €11 billion. Arcmont's size, pan-European presence, diversity of products and long-standing reputation in the market as a founder of the European Private Debt industry, enables it to offer loans in excess of €1 billion in a wide range of financing solutions across geographies, industries and capital structures.

Anthony Fobel, CEO of Arcmont Asset Management, said: "We are very grateful for the support our latest fund has received from both new and existing institutional investors globally, which we believe reflects the many years we have devoted to building one of Europe's leading private credit platforms.

This year, we have deployed record amounts of capital to support strong and growing European companies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the robustness of our portfolios reflects the resilience of the asset class and the increasingly vital role that private debt plays in Europe's financial ecosystem. Our ability to deploy significant amounts of capital in bespoke structures, tailored to meet companies' needs, has enabled Arcmont to become a lender of choice and partner for many of Europe's leading private equity sponsors and blue-chip companies."

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont is a market-leading Private Debt asset management firm, providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of European businesses. Established in 2011 and previously part of BlueBay Asset Management, Arcmont is now an independent, employee-owned firm, with minority backing by Dyal Capital Partners IV, managed by Blue Owl Capital. Arcmont has raised over €18 billion of assets to date and provides capital to a diverse range of European companies and aims to deliver bespoke, flexible and innovative financing solutions across the entire capital structure.

Arcmont currently has over 70 employees, spread throughout its 5 European offices.

Arcmont Asset Management Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Firm Reference Number 845535.

For more information, please visit www.arcmont.com

