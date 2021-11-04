The horizontal single-axis tracker has the typical size of 195x2.5m and its tracking range is 55 degrees. The new product is an evolution of the company's two-in-portrait solution and was conceived to meet the increasing demand for one-in-portrait trackers.German solar tracker supplier Ideematec has launched a one-in-portrait (1P) tracking system in response to customer demand for 1P architectures. The Horizon L:TEC tracking system, according to the manufacturer, can be used with up to 180 photovoltaic panels and up to six strings per tracker. The new product is suited to all kinds of solar modules, ...

