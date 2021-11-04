Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Qlucore AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (566/21)

On request of Qlucore AB, company registration number 556719-3528, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 05, 2021. Shares Short name: QCORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 4,028,060 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016829824 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 239754 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556719-3528 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.