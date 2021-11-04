Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Rainbow International Enhances Customer Experience with New Restoration Workflow Underpinned by Verisk's Claims-Handling Solutions

Innovative end-to-end solution assists in improving customer collaboration, claims management

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2021has developed a new workflow underpinned by claims-handling solutions from Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider.

As part of this new, innovative workflow, Rainbow International's nationwide network of restoration branches will use Verisk's full property ecosystem, harnessing the latest technologies of artificial intelligence, new Vai-Powered technology for image detection and on-demand field service management, all powered by robust property restoration market research data. Now a foundation to the organisation's restoration workflows, this ecosystem will enable Rainbow International to enhance team member deployment, remote customer collaboration and claims assignment, estimation and management processes.

"As a U.K. recovery and restoration market leader, we are delighted to collaborate with Verisk to launch this new way of working," said Nick Revell, managing director of Rainbow International. "Verisk is a truly innovative technology company with unique expertise and first-to-market innovation. By creating an ecosystem with a unique combination of Verisk products, we will be able to deliver superb efficiencies for our 55-strong network and provide the best project management and restoration excellence for our clients. This is transformational for our business and for the future of claims."

In addition to helping manage operational costs and improve time efficiencies, the Verisk solutions serve to benefit customer and handler collaboration through advanced features. These capabilities include seamless tracking and deployment of team members, customer-led damage assessments, the identification of damaged personal property items through artificial intelligence-powered technology, fluid information sharing and highly effective claims estimating and management. This will all work toward the aim of improving the customer experience and reducing the overall claim cycle with faster completion of restoration projects.

"Involving customers in the restoration process early and harnessing the latest in claims-handling technology are powerful advantages for restoration professionals," said Joe Pendle, managing director of Claims Europe at Verisk. "The technology within Verisk's suite of claims solutions will help Rainbow International and other repair professionals eliminate inefficiencies and manual steps in their processes to offer a seamless experience for team members, customers and insurers alike."

