Developed by U.S. scientists, the cell is claimed to achieve an equivalent bifacial efficiency of more than 20% with an open-circuit voltage of more than 2 V. The choice of the bifacial architecture is intended at increasing the device's power yield in order to offset the high costs for producing the CdSeTe sub-cell.A group of researchers from the University of Toledo (UToledo), in the United States, has developed a bifacial tandem thin-film solar cell based on wide-bandgap perovskite and narrow-bandgap cadmium selenium telluride (CdSeTe). The choice of the bifacial architecture is intended at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...