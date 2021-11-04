Brazilian consultancy Greener reports that monocrystalline PERC modules are currently being sold at an average price of $0.24/W in the Brazilian PV market, but prices may keep rising, possibly into 2022.The average price of solar modules imported into the Brazilian PV market increased by 20.4% in the January-September period, according to a recent report by Brazilian consultancy Greener. The average price for an imported monocrystalline PERC module is currently $0.24/W, up 3.95% from the average price registered in August. Greener believes that prices will continue to increase, possibly into 2022. ...

