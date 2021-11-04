The company shared third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results through a Shareholder Letter and Webcast

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today released a Letter to Shareholders, which can be found here, announcing select financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The company reported third quarter revenue of $22 million, up nearly 250% year-over-year, bringing total revenue to $55 million for the first nine months of 2021. The company reaffirms its full year 2021 revenue guidance of $79 million.

"For the first nine months this year, we sold more than 66,000 units globally and 80% of our current charger sales utilize Wallbox energy management software. We believe this is a testament to our hardware's superior design, performance and reliability and the value our energy management software can add to users' daily lives," said Enric Asunción, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Wallbox. "Our third quarter revenue also grew by nearly 250% year-over-year, which was driven by our accelerated growth in some of the world's largest EV markets, such as Germany and the UK, and our successful entry into new markets like the U.S.."

"In addition to the growing demand and consumer preference for our products, our ability to manage global supply chain issues successfully has enabled us to sustain strong momentum," said Jordi Lainz, chief financial officer. "Thanks to our vertically integrated supply chain and in-house engineering and validation, we have been able to continue production over the last quarter. We continue to run a disciplined business, outpacing market growth and minimizing headwinds to generate value for shareholders."

The company has posted a Shareholder Letter on the Overview and Events Presentations pages of its Investor Relations website at investors.wallbox.com, providing additional financial highlights and business updates.

Wallbox will also host a live webcast today, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. CET), to discuss these results and business updates. The live webcast can be accessed through the Events Presentation section of the company's investor relations website at investors.wallbox.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the event, will be accessible through the same link and will be available for at least one year.

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 700 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

