Inc. Magazine Selects Altair Engineering for 2021 Best-Led Companies List

Altair is one of 250 winners selected from more than 10,000 applicants

TROY, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, was named to Inc. magazine's 2021 Best-Led Companies list. The award is Altair's first from Inc. and comes on the heels of Altair's selection for Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Companies list.

Altair was one of 250 listed companies selected from an applicant pool of more than 10,000 midsize firms, which Inc. defines as generating between $50 million and $2 billion in annual revenue. Inc. selected winners based on four distinct categories: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award, and proud that our talent, performance, and leadership is reflected in such a positive way," said James R. Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, Altair. "Our success springs from our culture - one where we prioritize communication, innovation, and mutual support. It has always been core to who we are as an organization, and with it, we will continue to achieve great things."

Inc.'s list highlights the country's most impactful midsize businesses, who collectively employ more than 35 million people and are agile enough to maneuver and large enough to have a broad impact.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

