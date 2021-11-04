Auddia Inc. Announces Corporate Update and Investor Webcast on November 15th

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced that it will host a corporate update and investor video webcast on Monday, November 15th at 10:30 am ET.

Participants may register, login and submit questions by clicking the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=BlOyKQbq

A replay will also be made available on the Company's website at https://investors.auddiainc.com/events-presentations

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 823-8656

www.pcgadvisory.com

