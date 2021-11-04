Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) ("MustGrow") is pleased to announce its upcoming investor awareness initiatives. MustGrow continues to actively engage its key stakeholders - potential industry partners, shareholders and prospective investors - by increasing awareness of its natural mustard plant-based crop protection technologies.

Adelaide Capital Ag Tech Conference - Institutional Investment Conference

November 17, 2021

Virtual Conference

Capital Event Management - Florida Capital Conference

November 19-21, 2021

Event Website

Canaccord Genuity Conference - AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum

December 2, 2021

Virtual Conference

Plant-Based Crop Protection

MustGrow's safe and effective natural biopesticides are plant-based - harnessing the mustard seed's natural defense mechanism to control diseases, pests, and weeds with its organic technologies. The technologies have the potential to be used in three areas: as a preplant soil biofumigant treatment of diseases and pests before crops are planted; as a bioherbicide for treatment of weeds; and as a biopesticide treatment for postharvest food preservation. The application of MustGrow's natural food-grade mustard-derived biopesticides have the potential for positive soil health and environmental benefits relative to that of some synthetic chemical pesticides. In addition, the MustGrow technologies have the potential to be used as an alternative to (or in combination with) synthetic chemicals and in organic food production.

Interest in MustGrow's plant-based biopesticides is increasing as farmers, consumers and investors seek 'natural biological' alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides. Adverse global climate and weather events, deregulation of synthetic chemicals, and weed and disease resistance to synthetic chemicals are expected to negatively impact food supply for a growing human population. We anticipate that the development of safe and effective biopesticides will be critical for future food security and environmentally sustainable agriculture.

General Updates

MustGrow has issued 56,366 common shares at a deemed price of $3.65 per common share for full repayment of a $205,736 loan to an independent party, subject to a hold period expiring 4 months plus 1 day following issuance.

On October 7, 2021, MustGrow reported a total of $328,992 cash paid as finders' fees in connection with its private placement. This amount has been amended to $279,294. In addition, 27,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") were issued to a finder in connection with the private placement. Each Warrant is exercisable at a strike price of $3.65 for a period of 24 months, subject to a hold period expiring 4 months plus 1 day following issuance.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a U.S. EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect crops from diseases and pests. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as fruits and & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a mustard extract biopesticide in liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, this product could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, the Company's mustard-derived extract technologies could have other applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment, to weed control, to post harvest disease control and food preservation.

The Company has approximately 46.3 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 54.7 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Corey Giasson"

Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

info@mustgrow.ca

