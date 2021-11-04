Achieving 5-star safety rating with sustainable practices

SEAT S.A. and ESI Group (Paris:ESI), a global player in virtual prototyping for industries, partner in leveraging advanced simulation technologies to lead SEAT's global digital transformation. In line with the industry's "clean, safe and productive" objective, the companies achieve best-in-class results: accelerated technological innovation while unlocking significant efficiency gains in new car development and reducing material costs.

During the development of their new CUPRA Formentor model, SEAT's management shifted their processes and methodologies, leveraging the potential of numerical simulations and virtual reality, thus, accelerating their Group's overall core digital transformation. Thanks to this, they substantially reduced physical test and prototypes while assuring a 5-star rating in the safety NCAP tests for their latest model.

The team at SEAT designed, engineered, manufactured, assembled, and tested the new Cupra Formentor vehicle concept virtually with great results:

reduced testing costs, scrap and emissions

- increased agility and fluidity

- safer operations with a focus on the well-being of workers and society.

The Spanish OEM sets new benchmarks on the digital transformation journey within its Group by uniting all design and engineering activities for future SEAT vehicles in one virtual car prototype. This is the solid digital foundation that brings speed, confidence, and sustainability throughout all development phases. Moreover, it shows the commitment of the OEM regarding sustainability and environmental footprint.

"Virtual Prototyping is our gateway to meet SEAT's high-quality indices quickly and profitably. ESI's software and expertise in numerical simulation and material science bring us the freedom we need to reduce the emissions and scrap from formerly physical prototypes and testing vehicles and still achieving the 5-star EuroNCAP rating. This is invaluable and mission-critical for successfully achieving our Green Deal targets", says Xavier Castillo, SEA/EK13 Functional Development CAE Manager at SEAT.

"Helping SEAT achieve both its digital transformation and Green Deal Targets demonstrates our commitment to building the future of the automotive industry. Ultimately, we share the vision of sustainable product innovation and manufacturing processes with zero physical tests and prototypes. Partnering and developing solutions for Automotive players with such courageous and inspiring goals is fulfilling and extremely motivating for all our teams." explains Cristel de Rouvray, CEO of ESI Group.

