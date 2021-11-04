Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Frankfurt
04.11.21
08:05 Uhr
37,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,80039,20013:12
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 12:28
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BELLWAY PLC - 2021 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

BELLWAY PLC - 2021 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 4

BELLWAY p.l.c.

(the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts 2020/21, Notice of AGM and proxy form

The following documents (the "Shareholder Documents"), which have today been sent to all shareholders, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

a) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 July 2021;

b) Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday 6 December 2021; and

c) Proxy Form.

These Shareholder Documents will also shortly be available via the Company's website at https://www.bellwayplc.co.uk/.

Hard copy versions of the above Shareholder Documents have today been posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them in paper form.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 8.30 am on Monday6 December 2021 at Woolsington House, Woolsington, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE13 8BF.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

BELLWAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.