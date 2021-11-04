Korea Mobile Internet Business Association: Online conference to support overseas advancement of digital contents companies to be held

Seminars, investment attraction and contact-free business meetings organized to tap into emerging markets such as the New Northern Region, New Southern Region and Middle East

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (President Jean Koh, hereinafter referred to as "MOIBA") announced that the 2021 Conference for Support of Digital Contents Advancement in Emerging Markets Overseas will be held over 2 days from November 10 (Wed.) to 11 (Thu.) with the support of the Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Lim Hyesook). The conference is being held to pioneer overseas channels for domestic digital contents companies and to generate successful achievements from overseas expansion.

This event is composed of strategic seminars on the latest technology trends and successful overseas expansion with experts in the field of digital contents, as well as contact-free marketing and business meetings to ensure that domestic digital companies can successfully enter emerging markets such as the New Northern Region, New Southern Region and Middle East.

Seminar videos with the information required by domestic digital contents companies to enter the emerging markets overseas will be streamed live in real time, while an Investment Attraction Program (IR) and contact-free business meetings by region using a contact-free video conference solution will be held simultaneously.

Moreover, the Conference Session for Expanding Outcomes of Digital Contents Companies is scheduled to address difficulties in overseas expansion faced by domestic digital contents companies and to search for solutions.

MOIBA revealed its plan to offer support so that domestic digital contents companies facing difficulties in overseas expansion due to COVID-19 could identify business opportunities through this event, build local networks and generate actual outcomes.

To participate in the 2021 Conference for Supporting Digital Contents Advancement in Emerging Markets Overseas online, apply in advance from November 5 (Mon.) on onoffmix (www.onoffmix.com) and event-us (www.event-us.kr).