Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) (the "Company" or "BVT") today announced that the company has been recognized at this year's IHS Markit's Crop Science Awards, winning Best Precision Application Technology Innovation for its proprietary bee delivery system and VECTORITE with CR-7. Winners were announced at the Crop Science Forum & Awards, held online on November 3, 2021. This is BVT's second win in this category: the first was in 2019.

"This recognition cements BVT as a leader in improving the precision and safety of crop protection applications in global agriculture," said Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT. "On behalf of the entire BVT team, I'd like to thank IHS Markit and the panel of judges for all their work in supporting technology innovations."

The Crop Science Awards (previously known as the Agrow Awards) recognize excellence in the crop protection and digital agriculture industries worldwide, celebrating best-in-class scientific, technological, and leadership initiatives. They are led by the Agribusiness Forum & Awards division at IHS Markit, a leading industry market research and analytics company, in collaboration with Chemical Week, the world's leading news source for chemical industry executives and professionals around the globe.

2021 marks the 14th year of these prestigious awards. This year, 100 entries were submitted across 13 categories, and scored by a panel of 12 judges.

This recognition indicates that bee-vectoring technology is getting the attention of industry leaders. Based on natural pollination activities, it uses honeybees or bumblebees from commercially managed hives to carry BVT's biological crop protection product (Vectorite with CR-7) directly to plants. This process is not harmful to bees, and is effective in protecting crops and enhancing growth.

This sustainable solution isn't harmful to the environment, either. While traditional spraying leaves 95% of chemicals behind in the environment, impacting wild plants, animals and waterways, BVT's targeted approach goes right to the plant with no spillover, helping preserve biodiversity. It also doesn't use fossil fuels: unlike most chemicals used on crops, CR-7 is not petroleum-based and doesn't require machinery. And while spraying uses hundreds - or even thousands - of gallons of water per spray, BVT's solution requires none.

"BVT was founded to make agriculture more sustainable," said Mr. Malik. "It's in our DNA."

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com. To receive regular news updates from the Company, subscribe at www.beevt.com/newsletter.

Company Contact:

Ashish Malik, President & CEO

info@beevt.com

Investor Contact:

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: 416-995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

