New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). As previously stated in the Company's press releases dated September 30, 2021 and October 18, 2021, the Company will be delayed in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended May 31, 2021 (the "Annual Filings") and the Company applied for and was granted a management cease trade order in respect of the delayed Annual Filings (the "MCTO") by the Ontario Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the CEO and CFO of the Company from trading in the Company's securities for so long as there are filings that are outstanding under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Company's listed common shares.

The Company's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet the Company's obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings. At this time, the Company anticipates being able to complete the Annual Filings on or before November 5, 2021.

Update on Interim Financials

The Company also announces that the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the three-months ended August 31, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of November 1, 2021. The Company expects the Interim Filings to be filed on or prior to November 12, 2021. It is expected that, following the Company's filing of the Annual Filings, pursuant to the terms of the MCTO, the MCTO will remain in effect until two full business days following the filing of the Interim Filings, or further order of the Director of the Ontario Securities Commission.

Status Report

The Company confirms that since the date of the default announcement issued on September 30, 2021 (the "Default Announcement"), except as set out above: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement or subsequent default status reports that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

---

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL".

