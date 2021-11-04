Solution combines digital app, self-adhesive paint swatches

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that HISTOR paint by PPG has launched the proprietary MY color solution to allow consumers to create bespoke palettes that match and coordinate with their own favorite color and also use self-adhesive swatches instead of traditional liquid testers to see the colors in their home.

MY color from Histor paint lets consumers create bespoke color palettes and provides self-adhesive swatches. (Photo: Business Wire)

After downloading the free MY color app from Google Play or the Apple App Store, consumers can take a photograph of an object or use a color found online. The app matches the color to the nearest Histor by PPG shade and provides a palette of matching and complementary colors. Consumers then can order ColorTester A5 sheets coated with real paint to make it easier to try out the colors.

"Why let trends decide which colors to choose? MY color is based on the needs of creative consumers who are inspired by their own favorite colors, whether they're from a beautiful holiday photo or a new lip gloss," said Elselien Wijnsouw, PPG marketing manager, Histor paint by PPG. "With MY color, bringing those colors into your home has never been so easy. You can discover matching color combinations and create your very own palette."

Each MY color palette consists of lighter neutrals complemented by deeper, darker and more expressive colors with both warm and cold tones represented. It uses a 60-30-10 principle, with key colors for the main 60% of a room, nuance colors for 30% and an accent color for the final 10%.

"Finding the right color or color combination can be difficult, but MY color provides certainty that the palette will match with your home and furniture," said Frans van Rooijen, PPG senior marketing manager, architectural coatings. "What makes the solution unique are the self-adhesive A5 ColorTestersamples. You can really see how the colors look without needing to paint a sample on the wall, removing one of the key pain points of the color journey."

To learn more about MY color, go to https://www.histor.nl/my-color.

