Apiture Partners with MeridianLink, Expanding Access to Digital Account Opening Solutions

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced its partnership with MeridianLink , a leader in digital account opening and loan origination software. The partnership will enable Apiture's bank and credit union clients to deliver a new digital account opening solution to their customers and members through MeridianLink's award-winning platform.

MeridianLink Opening, an all-in-one digital account opening solution, allows consumers to open and fund accounts including checking, savings, CDs, IRAs, HSAs, minor accounts, and small business accounts from any online or mobile device. The partnership will offer Apiture clients the ability to choose the MeridianLink solution to seamlessly integrate with their Apiture Xpress digital banking system.

With the continued shift toward online banking, community banks and credit unions are searching for new and innovative ways to engage their communities digitally. Consumers increasingly rely on online channels to establish new accounts rather than visiting branches in person. Financial institutions that have the ability to onboard consumers digitally will maintain a competitive edge in attracting new users.

Apiture continues to seek relationships with digitally oriented partners that bring modern and streamlined resources to community banks and credit unions. Apiture recently announced the launch of Digital Customer Support with Glia and previously announced a peer-to-peer (P2P) payments service through Zelle®.

"Our partnership with MeridianLink extends an exciting opportunity for Apiture's clients to offer digital account opening to their communities," said Chris Cox, chief operating officer and general manager of Apiture Xpress. "We've watched firsthand as digital adoption has increased dramatically across the industry. It is more important than ever for Apiture to offer our clients choice when it comes to digital capabilities like digital account opening."

"MeridianLink's partnership with Apiture underscores the importance of digital account opening to community and regional banks and credit unions," said Charlie Lee, chief marketing officer of MeridianLink. "We're thrilled to be able to offer the MeridianLink platform to Apiture's customer base, providing a new revenue channel to the hundreds of institutions that they serve."

Working with MeridianLink enables financial institutions to unify deposit account opening and lending for all channels and product types, including consumer (vehicle, personal, and credit cards), indirect (vehicle and retail), home equity, mortgage, and small business.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides financial institutions with the integrations, capabilities and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture develops innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture serves hundreds of financial institutions in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE:MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

