Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTC Pink: MHTCF) (FRA: D84) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of health care technology, is pleased to provide shareholders and clients with the following corporate update regarding significant Company initiatives:

Rebranding Bloom Health Partners and Aligned Business Strategy

The Company recently completed a rebranding to Bloom Health Partners Inc. along with adoption of the new trading symbol 'BLMH', which commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 1, 2021. The rebranding is part of a strategy to deliver an aligned solution and a clear message as a single healthcare platform. The Company acquired Round Hill Health Partners LLC on July 14, 2021 and has since combined it's network of labs and clinical expertise with a cloud software platform strategy. Bloom, now operating under one brand, is defining 'Occupational Health Tech' as a complete solution for organizations to run safely today and more efficiently in the future. As an end-to-end provider, Bloom has onsite clinical services, best in class laboratories and advisory services integrated with a data driven digital platform.

Customer Successes, Services and Growth With Evolving Business Lines

Bloom has clients in Film and TV productions, Fortune 500, Government, Sports and Entertainment. Services delivered include intelligent COVID testing, laboratories and health data management. Bloom is experiencing tremendous demand for testing across the US and Canada from clients looking for a capable health partner that can provide long-term solutions to keep operations running. With the pending mandates in the United States from Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) and the Biden Administration, organizations with more than 100 employees will be required to either have employees vaccinated or test regularly. Bloom is now seeing demand for testing services among companies combined with demand for the tech platform to manage vaccine requirements. Bloom software intelligently tracks vaccination and coordinates test status so companies are able to view overall health of their organization, manage risk and comply with the OSHA mandates.



Occupational Health-Tech

Companies are now looking to Bloom's expertise to deliver employee health on-site services with full data management. Bloom is currently delivering services such as flu vaccinations for offices to help them keep employees productive and safe well beyond the pandemic. With an evolution into full service on-site clinics, the data platform provides employers with a secure, anonymized view into the overall health of their workforce. Bloom's strategy to deliver an end-to-end clinical and data platform has defined a new category: Occupational Health-Tech. 'Occupational Health' helps employers attract and retain the right workers. Bloom integrates technology that enables intelligence to keep their businesses running efficiently in the years to come thus providing clients business continuity and well cared-for employees.

World Class Team

Bloom's board of directors includes former top executives from Bayer, Glaxosmythkline (GSK), Sprint and the current Chief Medical Officer at GE. The management team is made up of top talent with capabilities in software/technology development, health solutions and services, marketing, international business, finance and operations. Bloom's advisory includes leading subject matter experts from Yale Medical Center, the World Health Organization (WHO), a former secretary of the US Dept. of Health and Human Services and a former executive from J&J among other noteable business leaders. Bloom also has a full panel of researchers that provide expertise for client advisory services.

CEO Comments

"Going to market with our new brand marks an exciting milestone for our business," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "We've worked hard over the past few months to align health services, products and strategy on a single platform. We've created a unified brand message for our clients that represents a focus on intelligent health products and services. We've also assembled a world class team. Bloom is defining a new category: Occupational Health-Tech. Our platform combines technology, laboratories, advisory services and clinical expertise. We're successfully getting clients through the pandemic and helping them structure health strategies that will continue through the years to come. With a focus on keeping businesses and organizations running, we're executing on our mission of 'Unstoppable is Possible' for our clients."

