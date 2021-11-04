Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.: Scotch Creek Ventures Inc Announces DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading & Clearing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTCQB:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares, traded in the United States ("OTCQB") under the symbol "SCVFF", are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility simplifies and accelerates the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States, it also allows the shares to be traded on most common online platforms.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, Commented, "DTC eligibility is a significant step for Scotch Creek and our investors. We believe this will facilitate our trading liquidity in the United States by increasing our exposure to one of the largest markets globally, making it easier for current and potential shareholders to take part in Scotch Creek's growth."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"

David Ryan

Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.

Telephone: +1.604.685.4745

Email: info@scotch-creek.com

Website: www.scotch-creek.com

