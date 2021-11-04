Eagle Plains Resources Ltd: Eagle Plains Completes Sale Agreements for Four Saskatchewan Uranium Regions-Athabasca Basin Area

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has completed four separate agreements with unrelated third-parties for the sale by Eagle Plains of a 100% interest (subject to retained NSR interests where applicable) in four separate groups of claims located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan as specified below. In each case, the claims were not considered by EPL management to be core holdings. Eagle Plains continues to hold a number of significant uranium holdings in the region.

See Eagle Plains Resource's Saskatchewan uranium holdings here

Transaction Highlights:

Cable Bay area : Uranium Energy Corp.- 9 dispositions, 4,067 ha.

Consideration: 64,149 UEC common shares.

: Uranium Energy Corp.- 9 dispositions, 4,067 ha. Consideration: 64,149 UEC common shares. Lazy Edward Bay area : ALX Resources Corp.- 9 dispositions, 2,410 ha.

Consideration: 600,000 ALX common shares, 2% NSR* to Eagle Plains.

: ALX Resources Corp.- 9 dispositions, 2,410 ha. Consideration: 600,000 ALX common shares, 2% NSR* to Eagle Plains. Pine Channel South area : Pegasus Resources Inc.-1 disposition, 211 ha.

Consideration: 500,000 PEGA common shares, 2% NSR* to Eagle Plains.

: Pegasus Resources Inc.-1 disposition, 211 ha. Consideration: 500,000 PEGA common shares, 2% NSR* to Eagle Plains. Bell Lake/Kernaghan Lake area: IsoEnergy Inc.- 2 dispositions, 904 ha

Consideration: CDN$25,000 cash, 2% NSR* to Eagle Plains.

*subject to 1% buy-down upon CDN$1,000,000 payment to EPL

Tim Termuende, P.Geo., President and CEO of Eagle Plains commented recently on the transactions: "we are pleased to have concluded the recent sales of specific uranium dispositions in various areas of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. As many of the claims were not individually significant to Eagle Plains, in most cases, they were strategically located and formed important "pieces of the puzzle" to purchasers who have existing contiguous claim packages. By completing the transactions while retaining significant royalty interests in most cases and by receiving shares in partner companies currently valued at approximately CDN$460,000, Eagle Plains has essentially mitigated all risk inherent with exploration of the projects, but maintains considerable upside exposure"

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Eagle Plains also holds significant royalty interests in western Canadian projects covering a broad spectrum of commodities. Management's focus is to advance its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2020 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $22M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 37,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

