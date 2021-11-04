Applitools: Sogeti Report: Visual AI Shortens Software Release Cycles and Reduces Engineering Rework

The 'State of AI applied to Quality Engineering 2021-22' report examines how computer vision technology helps overcome test automation issues to improve efficiency

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, was highlighted in the '2021 State of AI applied to Quality Engineering' report by Sogeti, part of the Capgemini Group. The report analyzes how Visual AI is delivering the next generation of functional, visual, and cross-browser/device testing and helping leading brands deliver a visually perfect digital experience.

"As a leader in quality engineering, Applitools and its Visual AI technology is evolving nearly every aspect of how quality software is being delivered today," said Antoine Aymer, group CTO for Quality Engineering at Sogeti. "As a mature technology being adopted by leading brands across vertical industries, Visual AI is critical in helping accelerate the delivery of digital experiences through the enablement of modern engineering practices."

Today's software engineering teams are faced with increasing application complexity, an explosion of device/browser combinations and constant business pressure to release faster - all resulting in an increasingly challenging quality problem that traditional approaches to test automation cannot scale to address. Furthermore, any delay between code check-in and defect detection creates friction for developers and waiting for a completed UI introduces delays for testing, putting release schedules at risk due to defects discovered late in the development cycle.

"The Sogeti report shares insights for how AI is being applied to quality engineering and evolving the roles of developers and testers," said Mark Lambert, VP and AI Evangelist at Applitools. "Visual AI frees engineering teams from mundane and repetitive tasks resulting in fundamental increases in efficiency and overall cost reductions associated with quality. We are excited to see that Visual AI continues to be recognized by industry leaders as a critical part of a modern software delivery pipeline."

Applitools' Visual AI provides three core capabilities that make it possible for teams to quickly identify regressions between snapshots of the user interface during active development:

1) Highly accurate comparison algorithms ensure developers are not plagued with false positives, a challenge faced with the traditional pixel matching approach to visual testing.

2) Automated maintenance significantly reduces overhead by grouping and categorizing visual defects, enabling the team to quickly check steps across multiple tests, and environments, in a fraction of the time required to achieve the same result manually.

3) Accelerated Cross Browser Testing, running validation across all combinations of browsers, devices and viewport combinations in seconds.

How does Visual AI increase release velocity?

Applitools' Visual AI integrates directly into a team's existing test automation practice and enables complete automated regressions of the user interface with a single snapshot, or line of code. By reducing the amount of test code required, and the use of brittle element locators, tests are authored 5.8x faster, with a corresponding 3.8x reduction in test maintenance, while increasing test coverage to catch 45% more bugs. Furthermore, the accuracy and efficiency of Applitools' Visual AI enables accelerated cross browser testing 18.2x faster than traditional cloud execution platforms, rendering across any combination of browsers, devices and viewports in seconds vs minutes or hours.

To read more about the report, visit the recent Applitools blog ( http://applitools.info/sogeti-blog ) and visit https://applitools.com/ to learn how Visual AI is transforming how the world's top brands accelerate the delivery of innovation to their clients, while protecting their brand and ensuring digital initiatives have the desired business outcomes.

About Applitools

Applitools is leading the industry in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to test automation, delivering a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI. Over 400 hundred of the world's top digital brands from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools' Ultrafast Test Cloud modernizes critical test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way businesses deliver innovation at the speed of DevOps without jeopardizing their brand.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit applitools.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

