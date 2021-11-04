Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2021 | 14:17
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB (PUBL)

NOTICE 2021-11-04 WARRANTS (Record Id 187528)

LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB (PUBL)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 98 warrant(s) issued by Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (publ) with effect from 2021-11-05. The warrant(s) will be
listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024820
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
