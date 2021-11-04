Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB (PUBL)

NOTICE 2021-11-04 WARRANTS (Record Id 187528) LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB (PUBL) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 98 warrant(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) with effect from 2021-11-05. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024820