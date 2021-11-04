MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, today issued the following open letter to shareholders from Travis Jackson, the recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma:

Dear stakeholder and friends,

After many years of healthcare leadership positions, I jumped at the opportunity to return to my entrepreneurial roots to take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, Inc. (MDXL).

For those of you who aren't familiar with my background, I stepped into the CEO role at Health Karma with more than three decades of experience working in the healthcare industry, most recently as Vice President of Strategy & Business Development for Beacon Health Options, one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the country. Beacon serves more than 40 million individuals across all 50 states. While at Beacon, the Company was acquired by Anthem in 2020 and currently resides as a wholly owned subsidiary in Anthem's Diversified Business Group.

Prior to Beacon, I was Executive VP of Sales for Linkwell Health, where I was responsible for national sales and marketing activities for the company, with these efforts directed towards health insurance plans, hospital systems and health services companies.

Along with senior leadership positions at large healthcare organization I have also had success in building new businesses. I was a founder of both Ascendant Behavioral Health and Highland Springs Specialty Clinics, a series of outpatient behavioral health clinics. Prior to this I was a co-founder of My ePHIT, where we created a multimillion-dollar company from an initial idea, through fundraising, production, active sales and service and renewal phases and ultimately the sale of the company. At time of sale, My ePHIT had achieved over 23 million paid members.

I would like to share with you what attracted me to Health Karma. I was introduced to MediXall by Don Mathern and Scott Leavitt, individuals who have been involved in the insurance business for many years, with Don also being a long-term investor in MediXall Group.

I was originally invited to be on the Advisory Board about one year ago along with some other fantastic board members. Before accepting the position, I went to the MediXall Group / Health Karma headquarters in Florida to visit the company. It was at this time, I saw a lot of potential and an incredible team that Michael Swartz and Eddie Solar had put together over the past years and believed that I, along with the other Board of Advisor members, could bring value by working with this management team.

The key was taking time to focus on valuable solutions that would be purchased because there is vital need for it and for a distribution channel system that matches the need. Feedback was provided and the team responded. Initially, I accepted the position with a mutual understanding that I would only have limited time to work with the Health Karma team due to my leadership position at Anthem/Beacon Health Options. I had no intention of leaving an incredibly well paying, respected job within the behemoth that is Anthem. Well, as the team progressed the entrepreneurial bug arose and then as we started gaining momentum after the roll out of our distribution model, I knew I had to come lead this company.

After several months of working closely with the team, I sat down with Neil Swartz and Timothy Hart to discuss getting more involved and they proposed I come on board as CEO of the company.

In fact, when I joined Health Karma as CEO, many people asked me why I would leave the stability of my previous job for one that was anything but. My answer was simple: I believe Health Karma has the potential to be a once-in-a-generation company, and the opportunity ahead of it is enormous.

Looking back at my first 60 days as CEO, I wanted to give all shareholders and friends of MediXall an update.

Under my new leadership the entire team is laser-focused on achieving organization-wide goals we set to help take the Company to new heights. Through this we have accomplished the following over my first 60 days:

Product Enhancements

We upgraded the Health Karma VPC product

Refined our Behavioral health offering to add 24/7/365 behavioral health access to Masters level licensed therapists, providing members instant access to help anytime

Added a fully Spanish language experience to the Health Karma Membership - online, materials, videos, providers

Dental discount program through Careington

Vision discount program through VSP

Hearing discount program through Epic

Durable medical equipment and services discount program

Vitamin/Nutritional items discount program

Currently analyzing prescription drug programs and will be adding a set of $0.00 copay commonly prescribed drugs for our members

Sales Pipeline

Partnered and sold HK solution to a Payroll company in the Midwest with over 20,000 employee coverage. Marketing and enrolling members starts November 2021

Partnered and sold HK solution to a Temporary Staffing company on the East Coast starting November 2021

Multiple small business sold and starting between October 2021 through January 2022

Addition and training of over 100 insurance brokers to distribute Health Karma

Addition of national broker insurance quoting company that serves over 1,200 brokers to start December 2021

Growing pipeline with opportunities actively moving through the pipeline to achieve Health Karma paid members

Testing of Direct-to-Consumer channel to go live November 2021 for significant marketing push in this channel

Actively implementing a partnership with a leading employer/employee benefits enrollment platform used nationwide by over 1,000 brokers and 27,000 companies, which is expected to be live January 2022 - it will easily automate the ability to add Health Karma to a benefits package by brokers.

Actively implementing an Affinity Marketing Partnership with a leading association with over 100,000 member base of licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants and benefit professionals across America.

With the TBG Holdings and R3 Accounting foothold being located in South Florida we have also implemented a plan to become a major player in our own backyard of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

With that being said, I am now even more excited about the potential of MediXall.com/Health Karma than I was before I started. In my experience leading other premier healthtech organizations, strong teams united by a common mission are what enable companies to succeed and scale. Health Karma has cultivated outstanding talent. And its mission to empower Americans with the tools and the resources to access the care they need at prices they can afford is a worthy cause that I fully embrace and believe in. I am convinced that the Company is at an inflection point for accelerating growth and value creation.

I pledge to keep you updated as we progress towards our important and exciting goals.

Sincerely,

Travis Jackson

CEO

Health Karma

