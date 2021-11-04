Digital circular economy leader Mattereum is coming to COP26 to launch its vision to build a new global marketplace for efficient re-use of the world's manufactured goods.

Mattereum's vision of a net zero planet with minimum waste will be powered by the world's first completely net zero blockchain developed by its partner Ava Labs. The chain has incredibly low energy use and all of its emissions will be offset.

??Mattereum is showcasing its revolutionary technology over the course of three events at COP26, which will feature panel discussions with Matt Kistler, Managing Director of MBDC and President of McDonough Innovation, pioneers of the circular economy, and Barbara Dietrich, CEO of Diplomatic World, among other prominent speakers.

"Humanity needs to rethink its relationship with manufactured goods," said Mattereum CEO and author of The Future of Stuff, Vinay Gupta. "Tens of billions of tons of new goods are manufactured every year, much of it unnecessary, creating tremendous waste which in turn drives vast carbon emissions. A circular economy marketplace that enables the efficient re-use of existing goods can massively reduce humanity's total carbon footprint, while improving quality of life and access to goods and services for everyone across the globe."

Mattereum's vision is to ditch the current "take, make, waste" cycle where consumers buy goods that are designed to depreciate and are left in the dark about their provenance and the ecological footprint of manufacturing and shipping processes.

Mattereum will turn this outdated model on its head by shifting incentives for manufacturers and consumers alike towards full sustainability: everything that is produced will be durable and made to last, which means long lifespan goods can be resold and re-used by user after user over many years. Manufacturers profit from repairing their products, while consumers profit from selling them on.

Mattereum pioneered blockchain trading of appreciating physical assets like fine art, gold bullion and collectibles for customers including William Shatner of Star Trek and recent space launch fame in early 2021 and are extending this technology into the circular economy arena.

The key to this groundbreaking model is Mattereum's world first digital circular economy marketplace, using a net zero blockchain to continuously link objects with their provenance and specifications so their quality and resale price can be rightly and accurately valued. Mattereum's technological platforms and innovations will enable sellers to document their goods, verify their authenticity and preserve their value. The end result is that nothing ends up as useless waste in a landfill, while emissions and the environmental harms that come with them are drastically reduced.

ENDS

Notes for Editors:

Mattereum at COP26

Joining forces with HubCulture, McDonough Innovation and Diplomatic World, Mattereum will host a series of conversations in Glasgow during the summit at the HubCulture Base (ICEHub) at 54 62 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3AH:

The Circular Economy: Finance and Data for an Abundant Regenerative Future

Thursday 4 November, 10:00 12:00

On the impact and need to incentivise consumer goods suitable for reuse markets comprehensive solutions. Hosted by Mattereum and McDonough Innovation.



Diplomacy, Politics and Technology: The Three Futures of Climate Action

Tuesday 9 November, 17:00 19:00

Global diplomacy, tech climate change tech must save the planet nothing else will. Hosted by Mattereum and Diplomatic World.



Green BlockChain, Green Economy

Wednesday 10 November, 17:00 19:00

How Blockchain could save, not destroy, the planet. Clear, clean and capable transparent carbon accounting on a carbon neutral blockchain available now; with Mattereum and Ava Labs.

About Mattereum

London-based Mattereum is an impact-driven venture capital-backed technology enterprise with a new protocol for digital trade. We are setting out to change the world by redefining the relationship between physical assets and distributed digital commerce. Established in 2017 by a trans-disciplinary team with a track record in designing and launching nation state-level infrastructure, and headed by former Ethereum release coordinator Vinay Gupta, Mattereum is the global leader in designing systems for digitally representing and trading valuable real world assets including fine art, gold, and real estate. More at: http://www.mattereum.com

Mattereum Asset Passports

The Mattereum Asset Passport is a third-party verified digital identity for physical things stored on the blockchain. They can be assigned to a diverse range of asset classes including fine art, collectibles, luxury goods, aviation parts, consumer electronics, and many more.

The Mattereum Asset Passport bundles legal and digital agreements which denote true ownership of an object while providing secure digital provenance, certificates of authenticity, insurance frameworks, and dispute resolution. These smart legal agreements are cryptographically signed and secured on-chain and stored in distributed storage networks such as IPFS.

About McDonough Braungart Design Chemistry (MBDC)

Founded in 1995, by architect William McDonough and chemist Dr. Michael Braungart, MBDC has been advocating for endlessly resourceful, Cradle to Cradle approaches. In the 2002 book Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things, William McDonough and Michael Braungart presented an integration of design and science that put forward a design framework characterized by three principles derived from nature which inform our designs at all scales: Everything is a resource for something else; use clean and renewable energy; celebrate diversity

MBDC transferred an exclusive license for the certification program and methodology in 2010 to the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, co-founded by William McDonough and Michael Braungart. The Institute reviews product assessments conducted by assessors such as MBDC, and issues certifications as an independent, third-party, not-for-profit organization.

About Diplomatic World

Diplomatic World is an international luxury business magazine located in Brussels, Belgium. It stands out as the bridge between the different worlds of economics, finance, politics and diplomacy. As the diplomatic magazine in the world diplomatic capital it benefits from a quarterly bilingual publication (French English) of 20 000 copies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005805/en/

Contacts:

MTRM Industries Limited

Alessandro Lanuto

Press Officer

alessandro@mattereum.com