Yunhong Group: China Yunhong Holdings Releases Fully Biodegradable Material Products

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Recently, China Yunhong Holdings (Yunhong Group) held the "Green Nature - Harmonious Symbiosis - 2021" conference in Beijing. At the conference, the company officially announced the launch of "Fully Biodegradable Material" products. Many industry professionals attended the conference and expressed interest in "fully biodegradable" products. The experts believe that this breakthrough technology will help achieve the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

According to introduction, Yunhong Group has developed world-leading polylactic acid fully degradable non-woven fabrics and low-cost biodegradable plant fiber starch tableware. The fully biodegradable technology uses corn starch, tapioca starch and plant fiber as the main raw materials. Yunhong Group made breakthroughs in the core technology and solved key production equipment problems of starch-based biodegradable catering utensils, and realized fully automatic and semi-automatic continuous production. Fully biodegradable disposable catering utensils and packaging products containing up to 90-99% starch cellulose are industrially produced. This technology is at the international advanced level and it has gotten the German LFGB testing certification and the European Union CE testing certification. Yunhong Group has submitted invention patent application materials to the State Intellectual Property Office.

This product launch has drawn great attention from many politicians and ambassadors to China, and received many congratulatory messages. Bertie Ahern, the 17th Prime Minister of Ireland, said, "I sincerely appreciate the new environmental treatment technology developed by Yunhong Group, and congratulate Yunhong for developing this world-leading technology and getting the EU CE certification. The Yunhong Group's progress towards the new type of fully biodegradable materials shows the efforts and commitments made by the Chinese government and enterprises to solve global pollution problem. Here, I also hope that relevant departments and organizations can make in-depth cooperation with Yunhong Group to promote the application of biodegradable materials and solve the environmental problems. "

At the product launch, Yunhong Group and Macau Wanheng Group Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Based on the good trust of both parties and the long-term development strategy, the "full biodegradation" project agency cooperation will be carried out in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The market share of the contract reached USD 3 billion. Yunhong Group said it would seize policy opportunities, continue to strengthen the docking, and promote the implementation of cooperation as soon as possible. At the same time, taking this cooperation as a starting point, the two parties have established an in-depth strategic cooperative partnership. Yunhong Group shall adhere to the concept of green development, efficient development and high-quality development, promote the application of fully biodegradable materials, and actively explore new models of modern green industry development.

